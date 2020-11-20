FLYX and Filmfare Join forces for India’s first-ever OTT awards

Breaking new ground with app based voting India, November 20th, 2020: FLYX, India’s first streaming social network that helps users find recommended content to watch, joined forces with Filmfare to launch India’s first OTT awards. Under this partnership, FLYX will create an opportunity for audiences across the globe to engage with OTT entertainment content and stars digitally, and also vote for their favorite movies, shows and stars. Truly embracing the digital way, for the first time the awards voting will take place on the FLYX app, allowing millions of Bollywood fans across the world to be a part of the decision-making process. The voting will be held exclusively on the FLYX mobile apps, website and Filmfare microsite. By opening the call for entries to the general public, FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards aims to democratise the process of recognizing talent in the OTT space. The public can vote from 23rd November 2020 to 5th December 2020, where the last two days of voting will be exclusively on FLYX. The FLYX app will also host select interviews with nominees, event promos, details about awards, voting pages by category, voting summary, winner announcements, and more. Winners will be announced across 30 categories on 19th December, 2020. At the awards, the coveted Black Lady will embrace and recognize the brilliance of original content created on OTT platforms that released between 1st August 2019 and 31st July 2020.

“We at FLYX are super excited to partner with Filmfare on this exciting journey, this is a historic moment for the Indian streaming industry. Filmfare has a strong legacy and FLYX brings modern age technology to digital entertainment. FLYX is a fast-growing community of movie and show lovers who love to share their excitement and enthusiasm with their friends and family. With Streaming wars at its peak, FLYX helps you to find the best content that you will absolutely love. With Filmfare and FLYX coming together, honor your favorite stars, movies and shows by voting at this historic event,” said Shashank Singh, CEO & Co-founder, FLYX. Sharing his thoughts about the very-first Flyx Filmfare OTT awards, Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare said, “While it’s been a year to remember, it’s also been one with many firsts for Filmfare. The start of the year saw the prestigious Filmfare Awards being held outside Mumbai for the first time in 64 years. The end of the year will mark another milestone moment for us as we celebrate the finest in the OTT industry. One can only marvel at how the OTT space has been brimming with innovative and gripping narratives, riveting characters and new talented actors breathing life into these tales. This year, the idea of extending the legacy of Filmfare Awards to streaming platforms seeks to recognize and thank the best of content creators and artistes who have given us constant entertainment even during these trying times.’’ Speaking on the marquee announcement, Mr Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media said, “It’s been exciting to see the remarkable rise of the streaming industry in our country over the past few years. With the exponential rise in adoption of digital consumption of content, the OTT platforms in India have become an important and critical platform for audiences and content producers alike. Filmfare has played an instrumental role over the last 6 decades in recognizing cinematic brilliance at its finest, and we believe that the launch of the Flyx Filmfare OTT awards was the right step in keeping up with our objective of recognizing the best of entertainment content and talent. The ascendancy of the OTT industry is a new chapter for India’s entertainment industry, and we along with the Black Lady are here to celebrate it.” Online streaming has gained tremendously across all markets including India in the last 12 months, with adoption accelerating in the backdrop of the current pandemic. India is estimated to top the OTT growth rate charts across all world markets over the next 5 years.

About FLYX FLYX is a fun streaming social network that helps you discover what to watch and where to watch movies and shows that you will absolutely love. FLYX connects you with your friends and family and uses your personal taste to recommend content from your favorite providers. Decision Paralysis is real and with streaming war at its peak, it is adding to the problem of content overload. People spend more than 24 minutes to find something to watch. According to a popular research 73% of people believe that their friends and family know them better than their streaming services and 66% of video streaming habits are influenced by recommendations from friends and family. With FLYX you can find something to watch within seconds, create shareable lists, do group chats, post fun stories and create short video reviews and share it across your favorite social networks. About Worldwide Media Worldwide Media – India’s leading cross-platform entertainment and lifestyle content company is a part of the Times Group in India, and has a bouquet of iconic content brands Femina, Filmfare, GRAZIA India, GoodHomes and Home Trends.

About Filmfare For almost seven decades, Filmfare has been the ultimate destination of Bollywood for die-hard fans by extending the rich legacy of the print magazine into a multiple formats, avenues and experiences. The brand also is known to keep the film-buffs updated with exclusive interviews, classy photo shoots, insider stories, sneak peeks, fashion coverage, movie reviews and special features. Filmfare captures Bollywood's biggest stars and divas at their colourful, candid, beautiful, quirky and even spoilt best. Filmfare Awards recognizes the best talent in Indian cinema. Since their inception in 1953, they have been a benchmark of merit in the industry. While the legacy of Bollywood and South film industry editions continue, this prestigious ceremony has newer editions to tap audiences who are Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. The iconic 'Black Lady' has gone on to become the most sought-after symbol of recognition for the film industry in India and the thought of winning it is still as alluring as ever.