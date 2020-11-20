Left Menu
Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:08 IST
The manga enthusiasts can see Eren as an antagonist in Attack on Titan Chapter 135. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

Fans are highly excited as they are close to Attack on Titan Chapter 135's release. Many fans are wondering if it will be the final chapter. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The renowned Japanese manga artist, Hajime Isayama already confirmed that Attack on Titan is going to be end soon but he didn't mention any chapter count. According to the spoilers, Eren is likely to cause massive destruction that will be the death of too many.

The manga enthusiasts can see Eren as an antagonist in Attack on Titan Chapter 135. Eren is very powerful and has the ability to wipe out the entire humanity. Zeke is also expected to make an appearance in the upcoming chapter.

The alliance Titans will not hold back and may even try to kill Eren in Attack on Titan Chapter 135 if he is not accessible for negotiation. The upcoming chapter will show Eren having a plethora of Titan controlling powers.

Eren will also make Attack Titan and War Hammer in the Attack on Titan 135 chapter so that all the original Titans fight in one place, as previously reported by BlockToro. It will focus on the confrontation of Eren and the alliance where Armin, Mikasa and Levi will try to stop him.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 is the commencement of a new volume and there is no way that will be left unfinished. There are many things that still need to be resolved and it can't happen in a single chapter.

You can read Attack on Titan Chapter 135 free on Amazon, Comixology, Crunchyroll and Kodansha Comics websites. It is always better to read the manga chapters from the official sources.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 is expected to be released on December 9, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to know more on the chapter, its imminent spoilers and raw scans.

