One Piece Chapter 996 spoilers leaked, Kaido vs Red Scabbards, Sasaki vs Yamato

We're just a few hours away from the release of One Piece Chapter 996 and the manga lovers are highly excited about it. Another major reason of severe excitement among fans is that One Piece is going to complete 1000 chapters very soon.

Full summary for One Piece Chapter 996 is now available online. You can also read the spoilers over Reddit.

Titled 'The Island of the Strongest', One Piece Chapter 996 offers exciting details on how Nami and Usopp escaped their imminent death. We can also see the fights between Kaido and the Red Scabbards, and Sasaki and Yamato.

Here's how the summary for One Piece Chapter 996 starts:

In the cover, Blackbeard is brushing his teeth with a hippo.

Tama runs away on Komachiyo, along with Nami and Usopp on its back. Tama explains that she came here on "an enemy's ship", but gives no further explanation. Nami is fine, Usopp is conscious but he can't talk properly.

Hihimaru (the baboon) appears and blocks Page One, who is chasing Komachiyo. Tama tells Hihimaru to help to stop the enemy for 3 minutes. Nami says the baboon won't stand a chance against Page One and Ulti. Tama replies.

Tama: "Don't look down on us! We came here to fight as samurai!!"

Cut to Yamato. She can't fight properly because she has to block bullets from hitting Momonosuke. Shinobu asks Yamato something.

Shinobu: "If you are a samurai, then make a decision. Take Momonosuke-sama and leave me here!"

Yamato: "Kouzuki Oden would never do such a thing."

Sasaki sees that his Armored Troop has lost a lot of men, so he prepares to join the fight himself. Sasaki grabs his sword but then Yamato starts to transform. Her teeth become sharp and there's a growl coming from her mouth. Sasaki seems shocked to see it.

One Piece Chapter 996 is slated to be released on Friday, November 20. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

