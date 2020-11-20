Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

While royal watchers say Elizabeth and Philip have had their ups and downs, they have avoided the travails of three of their four children whose marriages have ended in divorce, most notably Charles’s ill-fated union with his late first wife Princess Diana. "The main lesson that we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage," Philip said in a speech on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:45 IST
UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, an occasion they were unable to share with their family during England's current coronavirus lockdown.

Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, married in London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War Two. "Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes on the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 73rd Wedding Anniversary," Buckingham Palace said on Twitter.

To mark the occasion, the palace released a photograph of a smiling monarch and her husband looking at a card made by her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters from well-wishers. The picture was taken at Windsor Castle, the queen's home west of London where the couple are staying during the lockdown.

In a nod to their early days of marriage, Elizabeth was wearing a chrysanthemum brooch, made of sapphires and diamonds, that she wore for pictures taken at Broadlands in southern England during the first part of their honeymoon. The couple first met when they attended the wedding of Philip's cousin, Princess Marina of Greece, to Elizabeth's uncle, the Duke of Kent, in 1934.

Philip gained the attention of his future wife when the then-13-year-old princess made a visit with her parents to Britain's Royal Naval College at Dartmouth in southwest England where he was a cadet. While royal watchers say Elizabeth and Philip have had their ups and downs, they have avoided the travails of three of their four children whose marriages have ended in divorce, most notably Charles's ill-fated union with his late first wife Princess Diana.

"The main lesson that we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage," Philip said in a speech on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. "It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when things get difficult - you can take it from me that the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss prosecutors set to drop Russian money-laundering inquiry

Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a nine-year investigation into a graft scandal linked to the 2009 death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow jail and unblock most of the related money frozen in Swiss bank accounts. The O...

Tennis-Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

Londons farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-64 to seal a last-four spot on Friday.Defeat by Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion n...

One more South African player tests positive for COVID-19, warm-up game called off

South Africa on Friday called off their inter-squad warm-up match ahead of the England series after a second player from their 24-member squad tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. Ahead of the white-ball series, one unnamed player of t...

Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' eyeing Eid 2021 release 

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is likely to open in theatres on Eid next year.&#160; There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform.&#160; However, a source c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020