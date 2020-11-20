Left Menu
'Thappad,' 'Chhapaak,' 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' nominated for AACTA awards

Three Bollywood films - 'Thappad,' 'Chhapaak,' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' - have been nominated for the prestigious Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA).

Posters of the films 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' 'Thappad,' and 'Chhapaak' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Three Bollywood films - 'Thappad,' 'Chhapaak,' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' - have been nominated for the prestigious Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA). All three films revolve around different social issues and bring out the message of the need to bring a change in the society.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to announce that the three films have been nominated for the prestigious awards in the Best Asian Film category. "UPDATE... #Thappad, #Chhapaak and #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan nominated in #BestAsianFilm category at the prestigious #AACTA Awards," he wrote.

"The awards are supported by #NSW Government, #Australia... Earlier, #Dangal had won #BestAsianFilm award... #IFFMelbourne is the industry partner," he added. While Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad,' revolves around the issue of gender roles and domestic violence, Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak,' is based on the life of a real acid attack survivor.

Hitesh Kewalya, and Rohit Sharma's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' on the other hand deals with homosexuality and same-sex love. (ANI)

