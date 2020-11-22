Over 1,300 people without masks penalised: Noida Police

Over 1,300 people who were found without face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said on Sunday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to challan those people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, a statement said.

"A total of 1,312 people were issued challans (on Saturday) for not wearing face cover or mask while in public place and Rs 1.31 lakh were collected from them in fines," it added. The district police on Friday had issued challans to over 1,200 people across Noida and Greater Noida over similar violations.

Police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders..