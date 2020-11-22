Jacob Laval to front 'The Unbreakable Boy'; Patricia Heaton, Peter Facinelli to also star

Child actor Jacob Laval, best known for series such as "The Plot Against America" and "Jessica Jones" , will play the titular role in the upcoming family drama "The Unbreakable Boy" . "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi is already a part of the project, based on the book of the same name by Scott M LeRette with Susy Flory.

The story follows Austin (Laval), a kid born with a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him - especially his dad, Scott (Levi), who changes his life as he comes to see Austin not as the symbol of something broken, but the triumph of an indestructible spirit.

According to Deadline, Meghann Fahy, Peter Facinelli, Drew Powell, Pilot Bunch, and Emmy winner Patricia Heaton are also set to co-star in the film. Jon Gunn, known for making faith-based feature "Do You Believe?", will helm the film from his own screenplay.

Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and Kevin Downes will produce through their Kingdom Story Company, with Jerilyn Esquibel and Facinelli, who optioned the book and brought it to the banner. Meredith Wieck and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing for Lionsgate.