Killing Eve Season 4 filming updates, showrunner talks on Dasha’s possible resurrection

When will Killing Eve Season 4 be out? Fans are happy that the fourth season was renewed in January this year before the premiere of Season 3 in April.

Deadline reported in July this year that production for Killing Eve Season 4 had been postponed indefinitely without a clear return date to filming. The filming was supposed to take place across Europe in August 2020.

"Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play," a spokesperson opined.

On the other hand, one of the writers for Killing Eve Season 4, Isis Davis confirmed in an exclusive interview with BT.com that there's still uncertainty around filming the series. "I don't think anyone really knows. With the new rules, and with Boris Johnson saying we're going to hit a second peak, I don't think anyone in the industry knows what's going on apart from writers because all we can do is write. For the production side of things, everyone's unsure," Davis said.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is not revealed. However, the relationship between Eve and Villanelle will remain central to the story. It is clear that the pair are drawn to each other but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after. Their complicated relationship is the focal point of the Emmy-nominated BBC show Killing Eve.

"I'm not sure I see a true happy ending for Villanelle because I think her own worst enemy is herself and we all know that's impossible to get away from," Jodie Comer (who plays the role of Villanelle in Killing Eve) told the Toronto Sun.

Fans had seen Dasha Duzran (played by Harriet Walter) had a heart attack in Killing Eve Season 3. But the showrunner, Suzanne Heathcote told TVLine that the writers "may find a way to resurrect her in season four." Will there be some flashbacks with Villanelle?

Kayleigh Llewellyn, one of the series' writers tweeted a deleted screenshot of a Zoom call of Killing Eve's writers' room. "15 weeks later, it's the final day of the Killing Eve writers room," Kayleigh Llewellyn wrote.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

