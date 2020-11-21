Left Menu
Virgin River Season 2: Series developer talks on plot, Season 3 already commissioned

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:03 IST
Virgin River Season 2: Series developer talks on plot, Season 3 already commissioned
Virgin River Season 2 will delve more into the backstory for Jack and Preacher. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Netflix had given positive response to fans' demand by renewing Virgin River Season 2, for which they were waiting for the last almost one year. Fans are also mesmerized and happy after getting a new trailer for the imminent second season.

Before getting into the plot of Virgin River Season 3, let us notify you that Season 3 is reportedly on its way. According to What's on Netflix, Virgin River Season 3 has been commissioned. Express.co.uk reminded that this was announced back in July this year. However, Netflix didn't reveal the release date of third season.

What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic didn't affect much the production work of Virgin River for choosing the remote areas for filming.

"It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It's beyond anything I could have imagined. I've been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new 'Virgin River' adventure with your favourite characters," Robyn Carr, the author behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

The newly released trailer for Virgin River Season 2 picks up some time after Mel's abrupt departure. Mel says in the trailer "Hi Jack!" when she comes face to face with Jack. He seems to be a tad angry. He answers hurriedly, "I think I'm going to need a little more than, 'Hi Jack!'

Virgin River Season 2 will delve more into the backstory for Jack and Preacher. Virgin River developer, Sue Tenney has recently revealed that we would get more information about those events in the upcoming episodes. "We will indeed shed some light on what Jack, Preacher and Brady (the man who steals from the bar) went through during the war. Jack feels a responsibility to Brady because, having lost one soldier under his command, he is determined to never lose another. Although Brady will continue to test Jack's commitment," Sue Tenney told TVLine.

Most of the main cast of Virgin River will reprise their roles in Season 2. Some of them are Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe aka Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Colin Lawrence as John Middleton aka Preacher.

Virgin River Season 2 will be out on November 27 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

