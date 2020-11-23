Left Menu
A PICTURE AND ITS STORY: Pictures of the Year

Photographers reacted quickly to capture images from a car driver ramming into and then shooting at protesters in Seattle to a woman mourning the death of her husband during gang wars and police operations in Rio de Janeiro. Beyond the striking pictures, these are the stories of the women and men behind the lens and their experiences in the line of duty.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@dansiddiqui)

From the coronavirus pandemic to the anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd, Reuters photographers were on the ground covering the most important stories of the year. Photographers reacted quickly to capture images from a car driver ramming into and then shooting at protesters in Seattle to a woman mourning the death of her husband during gang wars and police operations in Rio de Janeiro.

Beyond the striking pictures, these are the stories of the women and men behind the lens and their experiences in the line of duty. "I never push my luck to the limit," said Danish Siddiqui, who photographed a mob as they beat up a Muslim man during communal riots in New Delhi. "I always keep a buffer which helps me walk out with the pictures which tell the story."

From dramatic images from rural Australia where the air was thick with smoke during the worst bushfires in recorded history, to intensive care units in Italy and Texas where doctors in full protective suits worked valiantly to save lives, the photographers overcame logistical and technical obstacles. Below is a selection of some exceptional Reuters pictures taken in 2020 along with the stories behind the shots, directly from the photographers who took them.

