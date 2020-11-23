HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new books by bestselling author, Preeti Shenoy

- The first of the two books, a practical guide to positivity and self-fulfillment, will be out in 2021. NEW DELHI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the lockdown was first announced, Preeti began posting stories on her Instagram account that focused on the things one could still do and be grateful for, despite everything that was happening around. What followed was a shower of responses from her audience, and readers began asking Preeti for tips and advice on cultivating positivity. Soon, she discovered that she had a lot to say and share, and decided to bring it all together in a book.

Perfect reading for the difficult times we are living in, the book will contain tips, suggestions, and practical advice that people will find useful in different areas of their daily lives - career, family, health, relationships, finances, social media, and more. A cornerstone for all those who want to build a purposeful and positive life, it will also include inspiring true-life stories, as well as anecdotes from Preeti's own life. Speaking about the acquisition, Preeti Shenoy said: "When it comes to books, it is such a fabulous feeling to have a publisher who completely believes in your book. What was particularly exciting for me for this one was that my vision for the book matched perfectly with HarperCollins'. It brings in a new synergy when both are in sync. Harper made me an offer; I simply couldn't refuse. From my interactions with HarperCollins, I am convinced we will make a great team. I am so excited to be working with HarperCollins and I can't wait for the book to be out." Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning Editor (Commercial), said: "We are so absolutely thrilled to have with us an author whose work is not just uplifting and entertaining, but also deeply empathetic to the human condition. Preeti has her finger on the pulse of the people, and every story she writes reflects that so very well. We can't wait to take her next books to her readers." Diya Kar, Publisher (Commercial), said: "Preeti Shenoy is one of India's most popular writers, very much in touch with her readers and what they want. There's something very honest and real about her writing that makes her stories so compelling. We couldn't be more delighted that she will be publishing with us and are really excited about her new work." About the author : Preeti Shenoy, one of India's highest-selling authors, is on the Forbes longlist of the most influential celebrities in India. She's written 13 bestselling novels, including When Love Came Calling, Wake Up Life Is Calling and Life Is What You Make It. Her work has been translated into many Indian languages and Turkish as well. She has been featured by all major media including BBC World, Cosmopolitan, The Hindu, Verve, Times of India and others, and her blog is among the top 50 blogs in India.

Preeti is also a motivational speaker, and has given talks in many premier educational institutions and corporate organisations including KPMG, ISRO, Infosys and Accenture. An avid fitness enthusiast and an artist specialising in portraiture and illustrated journals, her other interests are travel, photography and yoga. You can connect with her on www.preetishenoy.com About HarperCollins Publishers India HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins Publishers India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins Publishers India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins Publishers India is also the only publisher to have been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg PWR PWR