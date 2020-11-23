Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur to voice star in superhero comic book series 'Priya's Mask'

Left Menu
Actors Vidya Balan and Mrunal Thakur have come on board to voice the fourth edition of comic book series, "Priya's Mask", which will tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Devineni said "Priya's Mask" is an attempt to instill hope in youngsters at a time of unprecedented gloom. "It was important to understand the emotional toll the pandemic and isolation has on young people, and provide a message of hope in the comic and film," he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:56 IST
Actors Vidya Balan and Mrunal Thakur have come on board to voice the fourth edition of comic book series, "Priya's Mask" , which will tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Both comic book and film versions will be released worldwide on December 2 on multiple platforms, according to a press release. Thakur will be the voice of Priya, who has been remodelled, shedding away her salwar-kameez clad avatar and embracing a feisty teenage demeanour.

Priya will be escorted by the flying tiger, Sahas, voiced by Balan. Set against the rustic backdrop of Jodhpur, the narrative weaves around the escapades of an eight-year-old Meena, voiced by Sairah Kabir, and her working mother who nurses COVID-19 infected patients and their cumulative sacrifices. Thakur, known for "Super 30" , said she resonated with Priya's superhero character and found the film's message timely. "Characters like Priya and Sahas are putting forth the message of how we need the world to become a more inclusive place to live in. I want to tell children of frontline workers that even though their parents aren't wearing capes, they are heroes," the actor said in a statement. Balan said she was drawn to Sahas' strength, empathy and confidence. "The animation, apart from being a nod to caregivers globally which in itself is wonderful and timely and necessary, carries a strong message of solidarity - so it was an easy yes for me and I'm happy to be part of this wonderful film," the "Shakuntala Devi" star said.

Released as an augmented reality comic book, the installment is paired with an animated short film, also featuring the voice of Hollywood actor Rosanna Arquette. The series was created by US-based media house Rattapallax founder and documentary filmmaker Ram Devineni. Devineni said "Priya's Mask" is an attempt to instill hope in youngsters at a time of unprecedented gloom.

"It was important to understand the emotional toll the pandemic and isolation has on young people, and provide a message of hope in the comic and film," he added. "Priya's Mask" is produced by Tanvi Gandhi, Indrani Ray, and Monika Samtani. It is written by Shubhra Prakash, with illustrations and animation by Syd Fini, Hamid Bahrami and Neda Kazemifar.

