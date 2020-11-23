The Vampire Diaries Season 9 may consist of 22 episodes if creators go for renewal

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out over 3.5 years back. Although majority of global fans believe that The Vampire Diaries will not be out for Season 9, still some fans continue keeping deep trust on the creator.

Many earlier claimed that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct The Vampire Diaries Season 9. A rumor still persists in the web world that ninth season will be released in March next year on The CW.

The Netflix viewers and The CW audience began questioning whether there will be Vampire Diaries Season 9. This American supernatural teen drama television series is unlikely to come for Season 9 as there has been no development on it.

Julie Plec, the series developer also discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Plec said that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. She further added that she was not working on any spinoffs then.

In case if The Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewed in future, it is likely to have 22 episodes. This number is likely possible as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

If Vampire Diaries gets greenlight for Season 9, the cast members from the previous seasons will return. Currently, we have not heard of any discussions related to the introduction of fresh faces in the ninth season.

Do you believe Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev will be back in The Vampire Diaries Season 9? Hope you remember their purported romantic link in real life reportedly resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed. This is believed the main cause for both the stars for saying No to their roles in the next season.

Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Even Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly have any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

