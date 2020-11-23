Ananya Panday turns emotional on being 'reunited' with 'burger' in Dubai
ANI | New Delhi
Channelising her inner foodie, actor Ananya Panday on Monday shared a picture of herself from her Dubai trip, expressing her love for burgers. The 'Khaali Peeli,' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from the trip, which sees her seated on a bench and feasting on a burger and some fries.
Panday is seen wearing a black coloured jegging along with a matching sports bra with her hair tied in a ponytail in the picture. While one of the pictures see her eating the burger, the other picture sees her turning emotional after taking a bite.
"Literally me every Sunday when I'm reunited w my burger (bae)," she wrote in the picture. Panday was last seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in 'Khaali Peeli,' and will next be seen in 'Fighter,' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. (ANI)
