Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ananya Panday turns emotional on being 'reunited' with 'burger' in Dubai

Channelising her inner foodie, actor Ananya Panday on Monday shared a picture of herself from her Dubai trip, expressing her love for burgers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:53 IST
Ananya Panday turns emotional on being 'reunited' with 'burger' in Dubai
Actor Ananya Panday (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Channelising her inner foodie, actor Ananya Panday on Monday shared a picture of herself from her Dubai trip, expressing her love for burgers. The 'Khaali Peeli,' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from the trip, which sees her seated on a bench and feasting on a burger and some fries.

Panday is seen wearing a black coloured jegging along with a matching sports bra with her hair tied in a ponytail in the picture. While one of the pictures see her eating the burger, the other picture sees her turning emotional after taking a bite.

"Literally me every Sunday when I'm reunited w my burger (bae)," she wrote in the picture. Panday was last seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in 'Khaali Peeli,' and will next be seen in 'Fighter,' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI commences Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020

Airports Authority of India AAI commenced Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020 23rd November to 27th November 2020. The week-long celebration is being observed at all airports and ANS locations managed by AAI across India. Shri Arvind Singh,...

India smartphone exports could cross USD 1.5 bn in 2020: techARC

India is expected to export smartphones worth USD 1.5 billion over Rs 11,113 crore this year to various countries, including the UAE, the US and Russia, according to a report by research firm techARC. techARC, in its India Mobile Phone Expo...

Exide Industries increases stake in JV with Leclanche to 80.15 pc

Battery maker Exide Industries on Monday said it has increased stake in its joint venture JV with Swiss firm Leclanche to 80.15 per cent with a further investment of Rs 33.17 crore by way of subscription to equity shares of the JV. In June ...

India briefs, shares evidence with foreign envoys on Pakistan hand in terror plot foiled in Nagrota last week

India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistans direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020