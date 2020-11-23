YouTube honours Billie Eilish with an infinite fan-cover video mashup of 'Bad Guy'

Music platform YouTube is allowing fans of Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish to remix her much-loved song 'Bad Guy' using scores of cover versions of the song in a virtually infinite number of permutations. According to Variety, the video platform had on Monday (local time) debuted 'Infinite Bad Guy' on the platform.

According to YouTube, the experience without any advertisements has been started to celebrate Eilish's music as the song crested 1 billion views earlier this month. It happens to be the first music video by Eilish to hit the milestone. The 'Infinite Bad Guy' has used machine learning technology in order to bring together over 15,000 'Bad Guy,' covers, dances, lip-syncs, and more from across the globe in different languages in styles.

"Billie Eilish is an exceptional artist, and it's clear her fans on YouTube agree. This is a thank-you to Billie and all her friends," Variety quoted Vivien Lewit, YouTube global head of artist relations. In 2016, the video giant hosted Eilish at YouTube Space LA and helped her create one of her first videos.

The music platform has worked with Google Creative Lab for developing as well as launching 'Infinite Bad Guy.' (ANI)