Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:55 IST
One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills
One Punch Man Season 3 doesn’t have an official release date but that can’t restrict fans from predicting the spoilers. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

It has been over a year since One Punch Man Season 2 dropped its finale and fans are giving their strengths to compel the creators for working on Season 3. Some development on the third season was expected to take place in this year.

The development on One Punch Man Season 3 was reportedly badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

On the other hand, experts believe that One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time like previous season. We have observed a time gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. One Punch Man was released in October 2015 followed by Season 2 in April 2019. Thus, Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time so that the creators can dedicatedly work on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but that can't restrict fans from predicting the spoilers. The story is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The plot for One Punch Man Season 3 will obviously center around the life of Saitama. It is true that he has always been seen defeating his rivals with one punch, and the same will be seen in Season 3, still his fight with Garou will be quite different. Fans will be stupefied seeing Saitama incompetent in defeating Garou with a single punch, for which he has been known till date. Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

If some sources are to be believed, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. However, nothing has been made clear and everything is vague currently. We need to wait for some more time to have some more clarity on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021.

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata's message on Twitter

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarpur: Police raids central jail, Ganja, knives recovered

A police team raided Shahid Khudi Ram Bose Central Jail in Muzzafarpur early morning today and seized cannabis among other things.We conducted a routine raid at the Central jail in Muzaffarpur. In the search 14 packets of ganja, one SIM car...

Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing a...

Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she is awaiting trial on charges she aided late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of girls, U.S. prosecutors said in a letter on Mond...

Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020