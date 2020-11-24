One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

It has been over a year since One Punch Man Season 2 dropped its finale and fans are giving their strengths to compel the creators for working on Season 3. Some development on the third season was expected to take place in this year.

The development on One Punch Man Season 3 was reportedly badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

On the other hand, experts believe that One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time like previous season. We have observed a time gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. One Punch Man was released in October 2015 followed by Season 2 in April 2019. Thus, Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time so that the creators can dedicatedly work on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but that can't restrict fans from predicting the spoilers. The story is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The plot for One Punch Man Season 3 will obviously center around the life of Saitama. It is true that he has always been seen defeating his rivals with one punch, and the same will be seen in Season 3, still his fight with Garou will be quite different. Fans will be stupefied seeing Saitama incompetent in defeating Garou with a single punch, for which he has been known till date. Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

If some sources are to be believed, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. However, nothing has been made clear and everything is vague currently. We need to wait for some more time to have some more clarity on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021.

