Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener to star in 'The Adam Project'

While Ruffalo is playing Reynolds' father, a brilliant physicist, Keener will essay the role of the villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. In his first professional job, Scobell has been cast as Reynolds' younger self and Mallari is set to play the villain's right hand.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:16 IST
Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener to star in 'The Adam Project'

Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener are the latest additions to the Ryan Reynolds-fronted "The Adam Project" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, newcomer Walker Scobell and Alex Mallari Jr are also joining the Netflix-Skydance film.

The movie follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds' character, and set things right in order to save the future. While Ruffalo is playing Reynolds' father, a brilliant physicist, Keener will essay the role of the villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist.

In his first professional job, Scobell has been cast as Reynolds' younger self and Mallari is set to play the villain's right hand. "The Adam Project" will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds in the upcoming movie "Free Guy" .

Levy and Reynolds will also produce the new movie. Jonathan Tropper is currently writing the latest draft of the film, based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

Production on the film, also starring Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner, is underway in Vancouver..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarpur: Police raids central jail, Ganja, knives recovered

A police team raided Shahid Khudi Ram Bose Central Jail in Muzzafarpur early morning today and seized cannabis among other things.We conducted a routine raid at the Central jail in Muzaffarpur. In the search 14 packets of ganja, one SIM car...

Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing a...

Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she is awaiting trial on charges she aided late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of girls, U.S. prosecutors said in a letter on Mond...

Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020