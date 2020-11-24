Minor girl working as child labourer rescued in UP; 4 booked

Left Menu
The matter came to the fore after childcare organisation 'Dehat' received an e-mail on Saturday alleging that one Sharif of Hardi area along with his brother was involved in human trafficking and selling children to work as labourers, its coordinator Devyani said on Tuesday. It was also stated that Sharif had sold his own 9-year-old daughter to a retired woman professor for Rs 30,000 following which SP Vipin Kumar Misra was contacted, she said.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:20 IST
A 9-year-old girl working as a child labourer here was rescued and four people, including her father, were booked on the charge of child trafficking, police said on Tuesday. The matter came to the fore after childcare organisation 'Dehat' received an e-mail on Saturday alleging that one Sharif of Hardi area along with his brother was involved in human trafficking and selling children to work as labourers, its coordinator Devyani said on Tuesday.

It was also stated that Sharif had sold his own 9-year-old daughter to a retired woman professor for Rs 30,000 following which SP Vipin Kumar Misra was contacted, she said. According to police, the SP constituted two teams and in coordination with the voluntary organisation raided two places in Bahraich city and Hardi area.

The team rescued the minor girl from the house of the retired woman professor in Badi Haat locality under City Kotwali police station area on Sunday, they said. An FIR was lodged under sections of human trafficking against the father of the girl, her uncle, the retired professor Safia Begum and her husband Azhar on the basis of the complaint by the childline.

The rescued girl has been handed over to the childline after medical examination, including the COVID-19 test. Arrests will be made after investigation, police said.

SP Vipin Kumar Misra said safety and security of women and children are the top priorities of the police. PTI CORR SAB SRY

