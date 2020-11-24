Left Menu
Development News Edition

French healthcare worker: I try not to bring COVID home

"I know very well that if my parents fall ill I would never forgive myself," she said at her dining room table as her daughter coloured in a picture. While attention in the COVID-19 epidemic has been focussed on the toll from the novel coronavirus on patients, Tesse's story reveals the hidden toll on professionals and their families who have had to re-organise their lives.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:31 IST
French healthcare worker: I try not to bring COVID home

At work, Caroline Tesse, an anaesthesiologist in northern France, is helping her patients make it through the COVID-19 epidemic. In the meantime, her own life is on hold.

Tesse, 34, cannot book a Christmas break this year because it's unclear when she'll be needed at the hospital and she lives in fear that her parents -- her main childcare providers -- could get infected with the virus. "I know very well that if my parents fall ill I would never forgive myself," she said at her dining room table as her daughter coloured in a picture.

While attention in the COVID-19 epidemic has been focussed on the toll from the novel coronavirus on patients, Tesse's story reveals the hidden toll on professionals and their families who have had to re-organise their lives. On a shift at Cambrai hospital, Tesse snatches a spare few minutes to make a video call to her youngest child, 18-month-old Rose, who is at home with her husband, David, also a medical professional.

"How are you? It's mummy," she said to Rose. But the conversation was interrupted when her work phone rang. "I'm coming right now," she said to the colleague on the other end, before quickly wrapping up the call with her daughter. "See you tomorrow," she said, blowing kisses.

She has two other children, a six-year-old son and a daughter who is four. When she's at home, she said, she tries to leave work behind. "I avoid having my phone when I'm with the children," she said. France is now in a second COVID-19 wave, and Tesse and her colleagues are focussing on dealing with that. She said she was hoping that in February she may be able to go on a skiing holiday with the family.

"But I 'm not telling the children because I'm not at all sure," she said. "Things are still up in the air, we don't know what's going to happen." (Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Killing Eve Season 4 filming updates, showrunner talks on Dasha’s possible resurrection

Science News Roundup: Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial; China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defense grilling of Canada police witness in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case continues

A police officer who denied asking Canadian border agents for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous phone and laptop passcodes on the day of her arrest two years ago will continue to face cross-examination on how he obtained them Tue...

Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID spreads

Japan paused its domestic Go To Travel promotion campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, a government minister said on Tuesday, a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas plan to help prop up regional economies.Cr...

International donors meet to pledge billions in aid to Afghanistan

Dozens of nations began pledging billions of dollars in aid for Afghanistan at a conference in Geneva on Tuesday, hoping that peace negotiations recently begun between the government and the Taliban will end nearly two decades of war.During...

Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than $20 per person internationally

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will cost less than 20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and developers said on Tuesday. The Sputnik vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020