'Dhoom 2' turns 14: Writer Acharya says it created space for "cooler" action films

As the superhit action-crime thriller 'Dhoom 2' clocked in 14 years on Tuesday, the writer of the film and director of 'Dhoom 3,' Vijay Krishna Acharya opened up about how he created a new genre of slick action entertainers in India with these films. Talking about how 'Dhoom' created a possibility of a cooler style of an action film in India, Acharya elaborated upon the "trick to the screenplay," of the film.

"The success of Dhoom told us that there was a possibility of a cooler style of an action film in India. Dhoom: 2 had everything pushed up a couple of notches, in every department. I think we managed a racy screenplay, one that keeps you wanting to know more and personally I really enjoyed writing all the characters and their minor quirks," the writer-turned-director said. "I think, the trick to the screenplay of Dhoom: 2 lay in the fact that it was a film which was the continuation of an action film franchise but it became a love story, at its heart and that kind of made the film transcend whatever is the limitation of the genre," he added.

The second installment of the action franchise saw a charismatic pairing of superstar Hrithik Roshan and Bollywood's diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Throwing light on the character portrayed by Aishwarya in the film, Acharya said, "Aishwarya's character was a little bit of a surprise for everyone. This character, who lives a very interesting life and is a small-time criminal, was charming and vulnerable and only in the glorious world of Hindi films can you have somebody who's both a dancer, that's her day job and she is a thief by night."

"So, this geometry of Hrithik and Aishwarya was an important sort of a milestone in the film and I think in the world of mainstream entertainment in India, it was a pretty good, and pretty solid paring which stood the test of time," he added. The 52-year-old filmmaker further went on to open up about how Roshan's character of a cool thief who gets a high from searching and stealing only special and rare things.

"Hrithik's character was again in the tradition of what we think is the Dhoom anti-hero. And for me, the idea was someone who exists within society and yet on the fringes of it. He is a criminal, but he is somebody who is also looking for things which are only special," he said. "Aryan is actually a collector and get he got a high from it. Curiously enough, his arc is that finally through his theft, what he finally manages to steal, is somebody else heart and that ends his life of crime. So, in a very unsaid way, there was a kind of redemption to his character and I think both Hrithik and Aishwarya came into the film and in those characters in a very exciting manner, " he added.

The action-thriller directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films starred Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra in lead roles. The movie was released on November 24, 2006, and clocked 14 years on Tuesday.