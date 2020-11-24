Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dhoom 2' turns 14: Writer Acharya says it created space for "cooler" action films

As the superhit action-crime thriller 'Dhoom 2' clocked in 14 years on Tuesday, the writer of the film and director of 'Dhoom 3,' Vijay Krishna Acharya opened up about how he created a new genre of slick action entertainers in India with these films.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:19 IST
'Dhoom 2' turns 14: Writer Acharya says it created space for "cooler" action films
Poster of the film 'Dhoom 2' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the superhit action-crime thriller 'Dhoom 2' clocked in 14 years on Tuesday, the writer of the film and director of 'Dhoom 3,' Vijay Krishna Acharya opened up about how he created a new genre of slick action entertainers in India with these films. Talking about how 'Dhoom' created a possibility of a cooler style of an action film in India, Acharya elaborated upon the "trick to the screenplay," of the film.

"The success of Dhoom told us that there was a possibility of a cooler style of an action film in India. Dhoom: 2 had everything pushed up a couple of notches, in every department. I think we managed a racy screenplay, one that keeps you wanting to know more and personally I really enjoyed writing all the characters and their minor quirks," the writer-turned-director said. "I think, the trick to the screenplay of Dhoom: 2 lay in the fact that it was a film which was the continuation of an action film franchise but it became a love story, at its heart and that kind of made the film transcend whatever is the limitation of the genre," he added.

The second installment of the action franchise saw a charismatic pairing of superstar Hrithik Roshan and Bollywood's diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Throwing light on the character portrayed by Aishwarya in the film, Acharya said, "Aishwarya's character was a little bit of a surprise for everyone. This character, who lives a very interesting life and is a small-time criminal, was charming and vulnerable and only in the glorious world of Hindi films can you have somebody who's both a dancer, that's her day job and she is a thief by night."

"So, this geometry of Hrithik and Aishwarya was an important sort of a milestone in the film and I think in the world of mainstream entertainment in India, it was a pretty good, and pretty solid paring which stood the test of time," he added. The 52-year-old filmmaker further went on to open up about how Roshan's character of a cool thief who gets a high from searching and stealing only special and rare things.

"Hrithik's character was again in the tradition of what we think is the Dhoom anti-hero. And for me, the idea was someone who exists within society and yet on the fringes of it. He is a criminal, but he is somebody who is also looking for things which are only special," he said. "Aryan is actually a collector and get he got a high from it. Curiously enough, his arc is that finally through his theft, what he finally manages to steal, is somebody else heart and that ends his life of crime. So, in a very unsaid way, there was a kind of redemption to his character and I think both Hrithik and Aishwarya came into the film and in those characters in a very exciting manner, " he added.

The action-thriller directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films starred Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra in lead roles. The movie was released on November 24, 2006, and clocked 14 years on Tuesday.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020