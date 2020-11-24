Left Menu
Jacqueline Fernandez shares alluring monochrome picture of self

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture.

24-11-2020
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture. On Instagram, the 'Kick' star shared an alluring picture that shows her topless with a no-makeup look and open hair.

She also added a little caption to the monochrome picture which read, "Far far away..." The enchanting picture garnered more than 9 million likes within a few hours of posting with actor Urvashi Rautela's comment "Stunning" with the wilted flower emoticons.

The 'Judwaa 2' actor also shared a few Instagram stories of her getting ready for the upcoming project. Recently, the actor shared a post extending gratitude to actor Saif Ali Khan for joining her in the first episode of her podcast with American actor Amanda Cerny. (ANI)

