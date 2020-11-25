Left Menu
Development News Edition

US should proceed with both humility and confidence: incoming Secretary of State Blinken

The United States has to proceed with equal measures of humility and confidence, said long-time diplomat Antony Blinken, who has been nominated as Secretary of State by President-elect Joe Biden, signalling a change in tone and tenor of American foreign policy for the next four years.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 04:27 IST
US should proceed with both humility and confidence: incoming Secretary of State Blinken

The United States has to proceed with equal measures of humility and confidence, said long-time diplomat Antony Blinken, who has been nominated as Secretary of State by President-elect Joe Biden, signalling a change in tone and tenor of American foreign policy for the next four years. “Now, we have to proceed with equal measures of humility and confidence. Humility because, as the president-elect said, we can't solve all the world's problems alone. We need to be working with other countries. We need their cooperation. We need their partnership,” Blinken, 58, said soon after Biden introduced him as his Secretary of State on Tuesday.

“But also, confidence because America at its best still has a greater ability than any other country on earth to bring others together to meet the challenges of our time. And that's where the men and women of the State Department, foreign service officers, civil service, that's where they come in. I've witnessed their passion, their energy, their courage up close,” said the next top American diplomat. Announcing his nomination for Secretary of State, Biden said that Blinken is one of the better prepared for this job and no one is better prepared in his view. He will be the secretary of state who previously served in top roles on Capitol Hill, the White House and in the State Department, he added.

Blinken has delivered for the American people in many areas by leading diplomatic efforts in the fight against ISIS, strengthening America's alliance and position in the Asia-Pacific guiding our responses to their global refugee crisis with compassion and determination, the president-elect said. He will rebuild morale and trust in the State Department where his career in government began, Biden said.

Describing Blinken as one of his closest and most trusted advisors, Biden said he has known him and his family, immigrants and refugees, a Holocaust survivor who taught him to never take for granted the very idea of America as a place of possibilities. “Tony is ready on day one,” said the president-elect.

In his acceptance speech, Blinken said that if confirmed by the Senate, he will do everything he can to earn it. “Mr President-elect, working for you — and having you as mentor and friend — has been the greatest privilege of my professional life,” he said.

Blinken said that for him or his family, as for so many generations of Americans, the US has literally been the last best hope on earth. “My grandfather, Maurice Blinken, fled pogroms in Russia and made a new life in America. His son, my father Donald Blinken, served in the Air Force during World War II and then as an US Ambassador. He is my role model and hero,” he said. “His wife, Vera Blinken, fled communist Hungary as a young girl and helped future generations of refugees come to America. My mother, Judith Pisar, builds bridges between America and the world through the arts and culture. She is my greatest champion,” he added.

Blinken said that his late step-father, Samuel Pisar, was one of 900 children in his school in Bialystok, Poland, but the only one to survive the Holocaust after four years in concentration camps. At the end of the war, he made a break from a death march into the Bavarian woods. From his hiding place, he heard the rumbling sound of a tank. Instead of an Iron Cross, he saw a 5-pointed White Star. “He ran to the tank. The hatch opened. An African-American GI looked down at him. He fell to his knees and said the only three words he knew in English that his mother had taught him: God Bless America. The GI lifted him into the tank, into America, into freedom,” he said. “That’s who we are. That’s what America represents to the world, however imperfectly,” Blinken said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'America is back,' Biden says, as he dumps Trump's foreign policy approach

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trumps America First policies as he pledged to work together with the nations allies. Introduc...

Pompeo says U.S. State Department transition process begun

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday indicated that the State Department has begun the transition process after the General Services Administration GSA, the federal agency that must sign off on presidential transitions, on Monday ...

As virus cases spike, financial outlook for world's airlines dims

With coronavirus cases spiking in the US and Europe, the financial outlook of the worlds airlines is getting worse. Airlines will lose more than USD 157 billion over this year and next because of the pandemic, their main trade group said on...

Soccer-Barca benefited from fresh legs in win over Dynamo, says Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was pleased to see his side play with a renewed sense of freshness in Tuesdays 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League after heavily rotating his squad. The Dutchman, who is under pressure due to Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020