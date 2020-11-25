Left Menu
Development News Edition

I stayed true to myself: Ayushmann Khurrana revealed mantra on his popularity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with progressive, social entertainers, has revealed that his soaring popularity is due to his sticking to his beliefs and the choices he made as an artist.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:20 IST
I stayed true to myself: Ayushmann Khurrana revealed mantra on his popularity
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with progressive, social entertainers, has revealed that his soaring popularity is due to his sticking to his beliefs and the choices he made as an artist. "I believe what has worked for me is that I decided in swimming against the tide and was totally myself. I stayed true to who I'm in real life while I was at it," the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor said.

"I believed that India was ready to see a different form of entertaining cinema that was real, relatable and taboo-breaking because I was ready to see such cinema and knew of many people who were having the same dialogue with me," he added. The 'Bala' star said he is fortunate that people have loved his brand of cinema which has hugely contributed to his equity.

"I believed that India wanted to bring out and talk about societal issues openly. I'm fortunate that audiences loved my brand of cinema, engaged and participated with my beliefs. What people perceive my equity to be today, comes from me being unafraid about my choices as a human being. If I wasn't the man who believed in the things that I have raised my voice for, people would have sensed a disconnect." The 'Badhaai Ho' star said that his brand of cinema is a mirror image of his personality in real life.

"My films are an extension of my personality, my beliefs, my vision for my country. I think people understand that I want to do my best for society, for my fellow citizens and I don't want to fail them ever. I definitely think that I'm going through the best phase of my career and I want this phase to continue for a long time," Khurrana added. The actor also spoke about the love that he has received by people through his films, and his unique portrayals. He said, "It feels great because I know how much hard work I had to put in to be where I'm today. It is hugely humbling to see people believe in me and have faith in the kind of content that I stand for."

"It's gratifying to see people relate to my journey because most of India go through the same drill while aspiring to find success. I'm one of them, I will always be one of them and bring out their stories and lives in the form of cinema because I'm deeply inspired by the heroism of the self-made, idealistic, inclusive people of India," he elucidated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Commission chief sees "genuine progress" in Brexit talks, no-deal outcome still possible

The head of the European Unions executive on Wednesday reported genuine progress in Brexit talks but said the risk of Britain leaving the EU without a deal on Dec. 31 remained, an outcome she said the bloc was prepared for. Britain and the ...

Mutations not making coronavirus able to spread more rapidly -study

The COVID-19-causing coronavirus is mutating as it spreads around the world in the pandemic, but none of the mutations currently documented appears to be making it able to spread more rapidly, scientists said on Wednesday.In a study using a...

UK spent 849 million pounds on COVID dining subsidy

Britains government spent almost twice as much as expected on encouraging people to eat in restaurants, cafes and pubs during what proved to be a temporary lull in COVID-19 cases in August.Official figures released on Wednesday ahead of new...

CCEA nod to Rs 2,480 crore FDI in ATC Telecom

The government has approved a proposal involving foreign direct investment of Rs 2,480 crore by ATC Asia Pacific for purchasing about 12 percent stock of ATC Telecom, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. The investment underl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020