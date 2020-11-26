Left Menu
Dwayne Johnson introduces Joseph Lee Anderson in 'Young Rock', pens emotional note

Actor Dwayne Johnson on Thursday shared the first look of actor Joseph Lee Anderson who will play the role of his late father Rocky Johnson from the sets of NBC TV series 'Young Rock'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:53 IST
Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Dwayne Johnson on Thursday shared the first look of actor Joseph Lee Anderson who will play the role of his late father Rocky Johnson from the sets of NBC TV series 'Young Rock'. The former pro-wrestler posted the picture on his Instagram in which Joseph Lee Anderson can be seen portraying Dwayne's father Rocky Johnson in the wrestling ring on the NBC shows set. "Young Rock is a show that explores my insanely wild childhood and all the many lessons life has thrown at me and my family along the way," wrote the actor in his Instagram post.

Dwayne took a trip down his memory lane and wrote in the post how he never got a chance to say goodbye to his father Rocky Johnson, who suddenly passed away earlier this year on January 15. "Seeing this image of actor, @officialjosephleeanderson playing my dad, Rocky Johnson (RIP Soulman) really sat me down," wrote The Rock along with the first look shared by him on his Instagram post. According to Deadline, the upcoming NBC TV show 'Young Rock' has started its production in Australia. (ANI)

