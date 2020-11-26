Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drake comes to The Weeknd's defence over Grammy Awards snub

Singer-rapper Drake has appealed to the music community to "start something new" as a replacement of the Grammy Awards, a day after The Weeknd was shut out during the nominations by the Recording Academy.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:53 IST
Drake comes to The Weeknd's defence over Grammy Awards snub

Singer-rapper Drake has appealed to the music community to "start something new" as a replacement of the Grammy Awards, a day after The Weeknd was shut out during the nominations by the Recording Academy. In a glaring surprise snub, The Weeknd was completely ignored at the 63rd Grammy Awards nominations, despite having the biggest-selling album this year with 'After Hours'. Sharing a statement on his Instagram Stories, Drake said it is time for musicians to move on from the Grammys.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote. "It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways," he added.

The 34-year-old rapper said he thought The Weeknd had been "a lock" for "album or song of the year". "The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way," Drake said.

The musician then mooted the idea for a replacement of the awards show, which were established back in 1959. "This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come," Drake wrote.

In a separate story, Drake said besides The Weeknd, rappers Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Party Next Door and Popcaan were also snubbed during nominations. "Too many missing names to even name..." he wrote.

The Weeknd, who was expected to rule the main categories, after picking up multiple awards at both the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards 2020, had called out the Recording Academy for ignoring him in the nominations. "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," he whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, tweeted after the nomination announcement. Responding to the singer's accusation, Grammy chief Harvey Mason said though he too was surprised that The Weeknd did not receive any nominations, every year the number of artists vying for recognition at the "only peer-voted music awards" is much more than the nominations. The Grammy nominations are multi-step process in which committees, which include veteran music professionals, make their decisions based on a shortlist handed down from a screening committee that considers thousands of submissions.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now United States celebrates scaled-back ThanksgivingAmericans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a televis...

PFC, REC to provide Rs 8,520 cr loan to SJVN's power project in Bihar

State-owned PFC and REC have signed an initial pact with SJVN to provide Rs 8,520 crore worth loan for a thermal power plant in Buxar, Bihar. PFC along with REC Ltd executed a Memorandum of Understanding with SJVN Thermal P Ltd STPL for ext...

Delhi Chalo march: Punjab farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday in their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. At the Shambhu border, the Ha...

Honey FPO Programme of NAFED inaugurated by Narendra Singh Tomar

The Honey FPO Programme of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited. NAFED was inaugurated by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on 26th November 2020. The inauguration progr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020