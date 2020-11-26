Left Menu
Monster movie "Godzilla vs Kong", the forthcoming tentpole from Legendary Pictures, is reportedly slated to be released on a streamer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix has made an offer of over USD 200 million for the film while WarnerMedia, whose Warner Bros Studio has a stake on the film, has blocked the deal while preparing an offer for its streamer, HBO Max.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:59 IST
'Godzilla vs Kong' likely heading for digital release

Monster movie "Godzilla vs Kong" , the forthcoming tentpole from Legendary Pictures, is reportedly slated to be released on a streamer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix has made an offer of over USD 200 million for the film while WarnerMedia, whose Warner Bros Studio has a stake on the film, has blocked the deal while preparing an offer for its streamer, HBO Max. While Legendary declined to comment, a Warner Bros spokesperson said, "We plan to release 'Godzilla vs Kong' theatrically next year as scheduled." Legendary has financed 75 per cent of the budget and is stuck with the cost of carrying an unreleased big-budget film. On the other hand, Warner Bros' has the remaining stake in the movie, but it controls the release.

As Netflix does not have a presence in China, the film could have played theatrically there. "Godzilla vs Kong" , the fourth installment in the rebooted franchise by Legendary, is slated to be released on May 21, 2021.

But it is yet to be seen if the US theatres will be fully operational by then and even if they are, the studios face a pile-up of major releases that were pushed due to the pandemic. Top brass WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and Warner Bros chairperson Ann Sarnoff are trying to work out an offer for a release on their streamer HBO Max, which also includes a theatrical component. After 2014's "Godzilla" , featuring the Japanese nuclear-created lizard, "Kong: Skull Island" re-introduced King Kong three years later. "Godzilla vs Kong" will be a follow-up to 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" . Directed by Adam Wingard, the upcoming movie stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler.

