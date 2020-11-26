Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arbaaz Khan joins Vivek Oberoi and Palak Tiwari's supernatural horror-thriller

Arbaaz Khan has been roped in for Vivek Oberoi and debutant Palak Tiwari's film "Rosie - The Saffron Chapter", the producers announced on Thursday. Looking forward to this production more so now with him in our corner," the producer said. The film, which also stars Tahir Shabbir, who was last seen in "Guilty", revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:37 IST
Arbaaz Khan joins Vivek Oberoi and Palak Tiwari's supernatural horror-thriller

Arbaaz Khan has been roped in for Vivek Oberoi and debutant Palak Tiwari's film "Rosie - The Saffron Chapter" , the producers announced on Thursday.  Produced by Prerna V Arora and Mandiraa Entertainment, the movie will goon floors on December 22 on the outskirts of Mumbai and Pune, a press release issued by the makers read. Arora said they are thrilled to have Khan, known for movies such as "Fashion" and "Dabangg" series, join the cast of the film.  "Beyond thrilled to be welcoming one of the most protean individuals from the fraternity, an excellent visionary, a fantastic director, a wise producer and a very hearty actor - the one and only Arbaaz Khan to our team of 'Rosie'. Looking forward to this production more so now with him in our corner," the producer said.

The film, which also stars Tahir Shabbir, who was last seen in "Guilty" , revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. "The film is all about her disappearance. Did she actually never exist? Or did she die? Is it a murder? Or is there something supernatural? Though Rosie was never found, the story will now have a different angle and will begin with the investigation of the missing girl, Rosie, played by Palak Tiwari," Arora said in a statement here.

It will be directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, best known for 2017 Sunil Grover-starrer "Coffee With D" and "Hotel Milan" starring Kunal Roy Kapur.  "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter" is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi's home production company Oberoi Mega Entertainment and will release in mid-2021..

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...

Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccers governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control,...

Greek civil servants hold 24-hour strike

Civil servants in Greece have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike expected to disrupt public transport and services, on a variety of demands, including better workplace protections against the coronavirus. Ferries to the islands were hal...

Amarinder Singh, Khattar spar over farmers' protest

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020