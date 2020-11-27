Kiara Advani drops party number 'Heelein Toot Gayi' from 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Left Menu
Actor Kiara Advani on Friday dropped the much-awaited party number 'Heelein Toot Gayi' from her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'.

Poster of the song (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kiara Advani on Friday dropped the much-awaited party number 'Heelein Toot Gayi' from her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. The 'Kabir Singh' star posted s short clip from the song on Instagram, in which the actor dances along with co-star Aditya Seal. Along with the video she noted, "Drop the beat and break some heels! Here's a new song from my movie #IndooKiJawani. #HeeleinTootGayi, song out now. Tune in!."

The two minute-forty second song is a peppy dance track with vocals by Badshah and Aastha Gill. The fun, stylised video with exciting looks and concept features Guru Randhawa, Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in what can only be described as the ultimate party anthem this wedding season. 'Heelein Toot Gayi' marks the very first time that when Guru Randhawa is being featured in a track that is not written, composed or sung by him. Instead, he now steps in for this special song composed and written by close friend Badshah.

Talking about the party number, singer-rapper Badshah said, "Heelein Toot Gayi is an up-tempo, peppy song for the wedding season. I've known Guru for the last 10 years and admire him. I'm a fan of his and I'm proud of him. We have been trying to collaborate and this is how it started. I am really happy that he is featuring in my song, with my vocals. Fingers crossed; very soon we two will collaborate for a song." Echoing the sentiment Guru Randhawa said, "This is the first time I am featuring in a song that I have neither sung, written or composed. It is Badshah bhai's track that I immediately liked when I heard it. This track will catch on to the girls, especially at weddings."

"The entire shoot was fun with Kiara and Aditya Seal. Thanks to T-Series and Bhushan sir, I am, for the first time, featuring in a song which will be different for my audience and they will see me grooving to different lyrics by badboyshah!" added Randhawa. Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.

The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos. 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. The movie will hit theatres on December 11. (ANI)

