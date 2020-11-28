Left Menu
Deepika Padukone celebrates '5 years of Tamasha' with BTS pictures

A day after her film 'Tamasha' completed five years of its release, actor Deepika Padukone shared Behind The Scenes (BTS)pictures from the shoot of the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:03 IST
BTS shot of 'Tamasha' featuring Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

While one of the pictures see her in the middle of a shot with her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, another one sees her immersed deeply in a sequence of the film as she is seen standing with her eyes closed. The third picture sees her dressed as a clown for another sequence of the film.

"#5YearsOfTamasha #5YearsofTara @imtiazaliofficial #RanbirKapoor," she wrote in the caption. The Imtiaz Ali directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment features Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Released in 2015, the film continues to win hearts with its saga of romance and melodious music. (ANI)

