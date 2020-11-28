PM Modi to inaugurate widened NH stretch, attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to inaugurate a six-lane stretch of the national highway between the city and Prayagraj, and will also attend Dev Deepawali there.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to inaugurate a six-lane stretch of the national highway between the city and Prayagraj, and will also attend Dev Deepawali there. A PMO statement said on Saturday that Modi will also undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project and go to the Sarnath archaeological site as well.
The 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six-lane NH19, which has been made with a cost of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi an hour, it added. The statement noted that Dev Deepawali has become a world-famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi and is celebrated on every 'Poornima' of the Hindu month of 'Kartik'.
The prime minister will start the festivities by lighting an earthen lamp on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of the holy river Ganga, it said. He will also see the light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarnath
- Narendra Modi
- Kashi Vishwanath temple
- Deepawali
- Varanasi
- Dev Deepawali
- NH19
- Dev
ALSO READ
SC reserves order on dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi
SC reserves order on sacked BSF Jawan's plea challenging rejection of his nomination papers for contesting against PM from Varanasi in 2019.
SC to pronounce tomorrow judgement on BSF constable Tej Bahadur's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi
Thousands assembled at Assi Ghat in Varanasi for Chhath puja
UP CM visits Varanasi to review preparations for PM's visit