Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh IED blast: Body of CRPF official to be brought to Maha

The body of CRPF's Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, who was killed after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, will be brought to his native place Nashik in Maharashtra for last rites, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:56 IST
C'garh IED blast: Body of CRPF official to be brought to Maha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The body of CRPF's Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, who was killed after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, will be brought to his native place Nashik in Maharashtra for last rites, an official said on Sunday. Bhalerao, 33, an officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was killed while nine commandos were injured in the IED blast in Chhattisgarh on Saturday night, officials said.

He was a resident of Devpur village in Niphad taluka of Nashik, sources in the district administration said. "After the post-mortem, Bhalerao's mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai from Raipur and later to Nashik. His last rites will be performed with full state honours at the time decided by his relatives," Collector Suraj Mandhare said.

Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is also the guardian minister of Nashik, in a message said the nation has lost a brave son. "I and my family are with Bhalerao's family in this hour of grief and I offer him tribute on behalf of the state government," he said.

Bhalerao joined the CRPF in 2010 and had come to CoBRA in 2019. The CoBRA was raised by the CRPF in 2009 as a special guerrilla combat wing for undertaking anti-Naxal operationsas well as combating insurgents in the northeast.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centres new Agri laws are being treated as if they are terrorists, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi. The government should consider the farmer...

Screen time doesn't matter: Sara Ali Khan on doing comedies with Varun, Ranveer

More than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for actor Sara Ali Khan, who says she is not in the film industry to compete with her co-stars. Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut wi...

Man killed over Rs 200 in UP's Aligarh

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in a crowded market in Civil Lines area here after he allegedly refused to lend Rs 200 to an acquaintance, police said on Sunday. Ansar Ahmad, a father of three, owned a tyre repair shop at Shamshad Market ...

Man arrested for refusing to wear mask on flight in US

A 44-year-old man was arrested after refusing to wear a face mask on a Delta Airlines flight heading from Salt Lake City to San Francisco in the US, a media report said. The man, identified as Joshua Colby Council, was rushing to board his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020