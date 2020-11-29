Left Menu
Wasn't any more nervous on my first day directing: Viggo Mortensen on 'Falling'

Actor Viggo Mortensen, who is making his feature directorial debut with the drama "Falling", said he was as nervous on the first day of shoot on the film as he would be before starting a new acting gig.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:35 IST
Actor Viggo Mortensen, who is making his feature directorial debut with the drama "Falling" , said he was as nervous on the first day of shoot on the film as he would be before starting a new acting gig. The Oscar-nominated actor, who also wrote and stars in the film, said he didn't sleep the night before the cameras started rolling.

"I wasn't any more nervous on my first day directing, just like acting I didn't sleep the night before. But because I had been sort of a nosy actor, I've always asked questions of directors when they would allow it. "I've always been interested in the collective effort that goes into getting a story effectively told on screen. The big difference was now I was being asked the questions and I had to have the answers right then, even if it was, 'I'm not sure but let's try this.' It didn't bother me. I liked it," Mortensen told UK's Esquire magazine.

"Falling" stars Mortensen as John Peterson, a middle-aged gay man whose conservative and homophobic father Willis (Lance Henriksen) starts to exhibit symptoms of dementia, forcing him to sell the family farm and move to Los Angeles to live with John and his husband Eric, played by Terry Chen. The film also stars Mortensen's frequent collaborator David Cronenberg and the actor said he learnt a lot from his "History of Violence" director David Cronenberg about preparing for the shoot.

"(He taught me) there's no such thing as preparing too much or too early for a shoot," "The Green Book" star said. Mortensen said he offered Cronenberg a small part in "Falling" because he believed he would fit the bill.

"I didn't ask as a favour. I said, 'Look, I'm going to shoot this movie in Toronto where you live, and there's a scene I think you'd be great for.' Fortunately, he read it and he liked it," he added. Also starring Sverrir Gudnason, Laura Linney, and Hannah Gross, "Falling" is slated for a December 4 release.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

