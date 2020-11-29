Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up first schedule of 'Bhoot Police'
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday said she has finished shooting the first schedule of her upcoming horror comedy "Bhoot Police" in Dharamshala. I'm missing the team already!" the 35-year-old actor wrote.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:42 IST
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday said she has finished shooting the first schedule of her upcoming horror comedy "Bhoot Police" in Dharamshala. The film's cast and crew, including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, are in Himachal Pradesh since last month for the film's production
Taking to Instagram, Fernandez posted a picture and wrote she is already missing her co-stars. "Schedule wrap, Dharamshala. 'Bhoot Police'. What a crazy ride that was! I'm missing the team already!" the 35-year-old actor wrote. The film is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production. Pavan Kirpalani, best known for the psychological thriller "Phobia" and horror movie "Ragini MMS" , is directing the movie
Fernandez, who was seen earlier this year in the Netflix film "Mrs Serial Killer", will be delving into the horror-comedy genre for the first time with "Bhoot Police" .
ALSO READ
Seven labourers from Bihar killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh
Seven killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh
President Kovind condoles loss of lives in road accident in Himachal's Mandi
Seven killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal Pradesh
Modi expresses grief over death of 7 people in Himachal accident