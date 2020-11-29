Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up first schedule of 'Bhoot Police'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday said she has finished shooting the first schedule of her upcoming horror comedy "Bhoot Police" in Dharamshala. The film's cast and crew, including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, are in Himachal Pradesh since last month for the film's production

Taking to Instagram, Fernandez posted a picture and wrote she is already missing her co-stars. "Schedule wrap, Dharamshala. 'Bhoot Police'. What a crazy ride that was! I'm missing the team already!" the 35-year-old actor wrote. The film is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production. Pavan Kirpalani, best known for the psychological thriller "Phobia" and horror movie "Ragini MMS" , is directing the movie

Fernandez, who was seen earlier this year in the Netflix film "Mrs Serial Killer", will be delving into the horror-comedy genre for the first time with "Bhoot Police" .