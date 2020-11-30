Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Apne 2' to release on Diwali 2021 in theatres, Karan Deol joins family for sequel

Actor Sunny Deol on Monday announced he is set to collaborate with his son, actor Karan Deol for the sequel of "Apne", which will also feature his father, veteran star Dharmendra and actor-brother Bobby Deol.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 11:25 IST
'Apne 2' to release on Diwali 2021 in theatres, Karan Deol joins family for sequel

Actor Sunny Deol on Monday announced he is set to collaborate with his son, actor Karan Deol for the sequel of "Apne", which will also feature his father, veteran star Dharmendra and actor-brother Bobby Deol. The film, which was officially announced by Dharmendra on Sunday, will have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release.

Sunny shared the update on Twitter and said he is looking forward to working on the film. "With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021," the actor said.

"Apne 2" will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut. Karan, who made his debut with his father's directorial "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" in 2019, said "Apne 2" will be special as he is collaborating with his family. "On the auspicious day of #GuruNanak Jayanti, elated to announce #Apne2! Releasing Diwali 2021! This ones going to be extra special. Thank you so much @anilsharma_dir sir and @deepakmukut sir for making this possible," he wrote on Instagram.

"Apne" was a sports drama that featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons. Its sequel will go on floors in March. "Apne" marked the first time the Deols came together onscreen. Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy "Yamla Pagla Deewana" in 2011.

The trio featured in two more films in the franchise, "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" (2013) and "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" in 2018..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had a bad dose of vertigo, wasn't sure if I would play: Smith

Top Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he suffered a bad dose of vertigo ahead of the second one-dayer against India and was not sure of playing the game in which he struck a series-clinching hundred. Smiths quick-fire 62-ball...

World Test C'ship hasn't achieved what it intended to do: ICC chairman Barclay

The International Cricket Councils newly-elected chairman Greg Barclay on Monday conceded that the ambitious World Test Championship hasnt quite achieved what it intended to and the disruption caused by COVID-19 has only highlighted its sho...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Spurs back on top, Arsenal lose, Cavani inspires Man Utd win

Tottenham Hotspur returned to the top of the Premier League as they ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday but there was more woe for north London rivals Arsenal who suffered a fifth defeat in their opening 10 matches.Edinson Cavani cam...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020