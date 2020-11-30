Left Menu
Development News Edition

Josh Duhamel credits ex-wife Fergie for his directorial debut

"Las Vegas" star Josh Duhamel has thanked his former wife, singer Fergie for pushing him to make his directorial debut with the comedy feature "Buddy Games". And Fergie was the one who said, 'You know what? Honestly, I wasn't sure if I could," Duhamel said on "The Today Show". The former couple shares seven-year-old son Axl..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:21 IST
Josh Duhamel credits ex-wife Fergie for his directorial debut

"Las Vegas" star Josh Duhamel has thanked his former wife, singer Fergie for pushing him to make his directorial debut with the comedy feature "Buddy Games" . The 48-year-old star, who co-wrote the film with Bob Schwartz and Jude Weng, recalled that he started writing the movie around 2016 and it was the former Black Eyed Peas member who encouraged him to take it up as a director.

"This movie goes back about four years, I think, is when I first started writing it. And Fergie was the one who said, 'You know what? You can direct this. You can do this.' "When we were doing the final credits, I go, 'You know what? I gotta give Ferg a little shout-out: because she was somebody who told me to go do it. Honestly, I wasn't sure if I could," Duhamel said on "The Today Show". "Buddy Games" follows a group of six friends that reunite after a five-year hiatus to engage in a challenging set of dares and games and help lift one of their own out of depression and also have a chance of winning USD 150,000 while doing so. The cast includes Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn, Kevin Dillon, and Neal McDonough.

Duhamel and Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, announced their split in September 2017. The former couple shares seven-year-old son Axl..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers and young guides enlisted to protect city forests

By Kagondu Njagi KARINDE, Kenya, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenyas capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.Today, Thogo...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist -sources

The Trump administration is poised to add Chinas top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. inv...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend INTERNATIONAL KRUSEMax Kruses double helped Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and also fanned talk of a possible national team return for the 32-year-old forward. K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020