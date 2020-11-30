Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Reynolds gives sneak peek into Netflix's 'The Adam Project'

The "Deadpool" actor shared a still from the movie which is being directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds in the upcoming movie "Free Guy". "Finished our first week on 'The Adam Project'.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:51 IST
Ryan Reynolds gives sneak peek into Netflix's 'The Adam Project'

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed the first look of "The Adam Project", a sci-fi film set up at Netflix. The "Deadpool" actor shared a still from the movie which is being directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds in the upcoming movie "Free Guy".

"Finished our first week on 'The Adam Project'. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect," he wrote sharing a still featuring him and child actor Walker Scobell. The second, a behind-the-scenes photo, posted by Reynolds shows the actor and Levy in conversation, in which both are wearing masks.

The movie follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self, played by Scobell. Together, they have to find their late father (Mark Ruffalo), who is now the same age as Reynolds' character, and set things right in order to save the future. Jonathan Tropper is currently writing the latest draft of the film, based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. Levy and Reynolds are also attached to produce the movie, which is in currently shooting in Vancouver.

This is Reynolds' third Netflix project after action film "6 Underground" and the upcoming heist movie "Red Notice" . Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and Alex Mallari Jr also round the cast of "The Adam Project".

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers and young guides enlisted to protect city forests

By Kagondu Njagi KARINDE, Kenya, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenyas capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.Today, Thogo...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist -sources

The Trump administration is poised to add Chinas top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. inv...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend INTERNATIONAL KRUSEMax Kruses double helped Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and also fanned talk of a possible national team return for the 32-year-old forward. K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020