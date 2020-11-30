Left Menu
Eric Bana, Isla Fisher and Guy Pearce to voice star in Netflix's 'Back to the Outback'

The story is set in a reptile house where humans gawk at Australia’s deadliest creatures, who plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback. "Leading the group is Maddie (Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured thorny devil lizard Zoe (Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider named Frank (Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion called Nigel (Imrie).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:09 IST
Actors Eric Bana, Isla Fisher and Guy Pearce are part of an ensemble cast for Netflix's upcoming animated feature "Back to the Outback" . According to Deadline, the adventure comedy will also feature Jacki Weaver, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Angus Imrie and Lachlan Ross Power.

Clare Knight and Harry Cripps will make their directorial debut with the movie. The script has been penned by Cripps. The story is set in a reptile house where humans gawk at Australia’s deadliest creatures, who plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback.

"When their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them, pursued by Bana's zookeeper," the official plotline read. Daniela Mazzucato will produce the feature and Weed Road Pictures' Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans, who developed the story with Cripps, will serve as executive producers.

