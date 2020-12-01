Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charlie Brooker returning to Netflix for 2020 mockumentary; Hugh Grant to star

"Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker is set to reunite with Netflix for a mockumentary about 2020, a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:29 IST
Charlie Brooker returning to Netflix for 2020 mockumentary; Hugh Grant to star

"Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker is set to reunite with Netflix for a mockumentary about 2020, a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic. The new show will feature Hugh Grant, who spilled the beans in an interview with New York magazine to discuss the finale of the acclaimed HBO series "The Undoing" , also starring Nicole Kidman. According to Deadline, Netflix is keeping details under wraps, but the British actor said he is playing a "repellent" historian with a wig in the series.

Brooker, a former Guardian columnist, returned to the BBC with a special coronavirus-centric episode in his famous Annual Wipe series, a darkly comic look back at the news events and cultural moments of the year, in May. The fifth season of "Black Mirror" , a dystopian sci-fi show which presents a bleak outlook of human dependence on technology, premiered on Netflix in June 2019. It starred the likes of Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott and Anthony Mackie.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020