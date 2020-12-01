Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS 'BE' tops Album Chart

BTS fans have another reason to rejoice! The South-Korean band's released album 'BE' has hit the blockbuster mark conquering the album chart.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:52 IST
BTS 'BE' tops Album Chart
BTS Band. Image Credit: ANI

BTS fans have another reason to rejoice! The South-Korean band's released album 'BE' has hit the blockbuster mark conquering the album chart. According to Variety, the new album launched by BTS band 'BE' is a new blockbuster number, which has successfully sold full 136,700 copies.

The album, which conquered the album chart has been successful despite costing $50 in a deluxe edition in most stores. Meanwhile, the digital version was available for $10. Variety reported that Megan Thee Stallion's full-length debut album, 'Good News', was at No. 2 with 89,500 album units. In comparison to BTS, the star did not sell a 10th as many either in the album or song sales departments (with 11,000 and 21,700, respectively). On the other hand, she was streamed more than three times as often as the K-pop group, with a robust 95.3 million individual song streams.

The 'Good News' album by Megan does not include the mega-single 'WAP', which, according to the sources is going to be included in the next album with the duet partner Cardi B. The top 10 achievers on the album chart, also included Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' at No. 3, with her album units number 68,400. Ariana Grande's 'Positions' held at No. 4, with 59,200.

The report by Variety also shows the returning favourites in the top 10, which included Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert and Future, Harry Styles, Juice WRLD, Chris Stapleton and Michael Buble's Christmas album in between slots 5-10. Buble had the top holiday album at No. 10 while Carrie Underwood's Christmas set was up to No. 12, followed by 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' at No. 13.

However, 'Mood' by 24kgoldn stood on top with 137,100 song units on the Rolling Stone songs chart. Whereas, 'Monster' by Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, bagged second place with 132,500. The report by Variety also mentions that other debuting tracks like Morgan Wallen's 'Somebody's Problem' stood at No. 4 with 125,100 song units, Megan Thee Stallion's 'Body' at No. 6 with 120,800 units and another two new BTS tracks, 'Life Goes On' and 'Blue & Grey', bagged back to back positions at No. 11-12. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020