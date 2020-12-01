The Quarry Gallery: Conversations with The Future

50 of the brightest design minds Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As we draw close to the end of a year that has tested the world’s resilience and where luxury has been the last thing on people’s minds, The Quarry, curators of luxury marble, granite and rare onyx are trying to bring some beauty back into our lives. In an effort to remind people that even though hopes and dreams may seem distant, and may have been replaced by fear and doubt, it is important, in fact essential to keep our dreams alive, and to keep working to achieve them.

The Quarry has revolutionised the way marble is curated, bought, sold and displayed in India, and prides itself on truly unique, one-of-a-kind slabs. Each slab of marble at The Quarry is cut and polished in Italy to the ideal 20mm thickness using only the purest water and the finest machines. The slabs are then treated with BACTOFINISH to make the natural stone resistant to bacteria and QVAC to improve strength and integrity. To that end, the team at The Quarry has sparked off a series of conversations with the biggest and boldest dreamers in the country. 50 of India’s brightest designers, architects and artists, the people who help make all our dreams come true share their hopes and vision for the future.

When asked three simple questions about the lockdown, their own future and the future of their industry and what they envision for Season 3 of The Quarry, here’s what some of them have to say: “I believe the processing of marble will really enhance the uniqueness and character,” says Krish Kothari. Sought after designer Ashiesh Shah ‘foresee(s) a series of resourceful, invigorating and dynamic years coming through’ as does Surpaja Rao who says “I see a bright future for humanity but our future depends on the choices we make in the present.” Acknowledging that the way things are done has changed drastically, Alpa Shikre says, “Our emphasis and focus, besides creativity, needs to be towards technology’ and she is echoed by Sussanne Khan who claims ‘I care passionately about taking the spirit of creativity towards a new way of contributing.” Similarly Malcolm Daruwala says, “Architecture and design will become more about creative problem solving.” Talking about the future, Disha Bhavsar says, “Our endeavour is to create spaces that inspire, that transport you to another world and tell a story.” Finally, Ashutosh Wad believes that, “We can positively impact the daily lives of people through the spaces we design.” This campaign hails the launch of The Quarry’s long awaited ‘Season 3’ collection of exquisite marble and stone from the world’s most renowned quarries, hand cut and polished by the very best in the business. The ‘Conversations With The Future’ will be presented across The Quarry’s social media channels starting on November 25th – December 25th 2020 For more information, please log onto www.quarry.asia. Instagram Handle: @thequarrygallery.

Image 1: Architect admiring The Quarry Original Golden Portoro marble Image 2: Top view of the 12,500 sq. ft. temperature controlled The Quarry Gallery