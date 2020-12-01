Singer Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules for birthday party

Singer Rita Ora has apologised for breaking the lockdown rules by holding a "small gathering with some friends" to celebrate her 30th birthday in a restaurant. Ora said it was a "serious and inexcusable error of judgment" after pictures from her party at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London's Notting Hill area on Saturday made it to the newspapers and attracted widespread criticism.

Models Poppy and Cara Delevingne were also a part of the gathering. Under lockdown rules that end Wednesday, all pubs and restaurants in England must close except for takeout and delivery, and people are barred from meeting indoors with members of other households.

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK,” the 'Anywhere' hitmaker wrote, adding that she now realised how "irresponsible" it was. Ora said she takes "full responsibility" for her actions.