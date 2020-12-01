Left Menu
Arjun Kapoor shares smiling selfies with 'Hello from the other side'

Sending a 'Hello from the other side', actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday gave fans a sneak peek from his stay in gorgeous Palampur.

01-12-2020
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sending a 'Hello from the other side', actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday gave fans a sneak peek from his stay in gorgeous Palampur. The 'Aurangzeb' star posted a couple of pictures on Instagram in which the actor is enjoying the scenic view of the hilly region. In the photographs, Arjun has put out selfies as he smilingly poses with a mesmerising view in the backdrop.

Kapoor is wearing a black V-neck T-shirt and a matching cap. The breath-taking view of the hilly region, and the rich flora, amid the sky in clouds, is a sight to behold. The 'Ishaqzaade' star captioned the pictures as, "Hello from the other side, (Along with a person raising hand emoji)"

Celebrity followers including Ananya Panday and more than 7 thousand celebrities liked the post with many leaving red heart emoticons in comments. Kapoor visited Palampur to shoot for his next comedy-thriller 'Bhoot Police' with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had earlier announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur. (ANI)

