Composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur get married

Cmposers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, best known for their song 'Bekhayali' from Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh", have tied the knot in a private ceremony The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from their wedding on November 27 "We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:09 IST
Cmposers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, best known for their song 'Bekhayali' from Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" , have tied the knot in a private ceremony

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from their wedding on November 27

"We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day. Today, Remembering all Sleepless nights of working hard together for 1 goal. Making our work reach everywhere. "Never knew we were meant to be one. Thank you for being there beside me when we were just 2 people against the whole world. This Day belongs to us @paramparathakurofficial #sachetparamparaforever #november27," he wrote. Thakur said she finds a true friend in Tandon. " ...Everytime I mess up, you're there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and lets have a blast together," she wrote. Tandon and Thakur participated in the singing-based reality show in 2015 "The Voice India" . Their work in Hindi films includes "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" , "Bhoomi", "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" , "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" and "Kabir Singh" . Their next film is Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey".

