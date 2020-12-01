Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review

Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of his three- to 10-year prison sentence for drugging and molesting a woman he met through the basketball program at his alma mater, Temple University. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in oral arguments Tuesday morning, will review two issues stemming from the trial.

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:56 IST
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Bill Cosby's lawyers will argue Tuesday that his 2018 sex assault trial was marred by evidence and testimony that should have been excluded as they ask Pennsylvania's highest court to throw out the conviction. Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of his three- to 10-year prison sentence for drugging and molesting a woman he met through the basketball program at his alma mater, Temple University.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in oral arguments Tuesday morning, will review two issues stemming from the trial. The defense has challenged the judge's decision to let five other accusers testify for the prosecution about their encounters with Cosby in the 1980s. The women said Cosby offered them acting training or mentorship, but then sexually assaulted them after they were drugged or intoxicated.

That's the same behavior trial accuser Andrea Constand said she experienced at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004. Courts have long wrestled with decisions about when other accusers should be allowed to testify in criminal cases. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court appears eager to address the issue. The defense will also contest the decision to let the jury hear damaging testimony Cosby gave in a sexual battery and defamation lawsuit Constand filed against him in 2005.

The testimony was sealed for nearly a decade until The Associated Press asked a federal judge to release documents from the case as more Cosby accusers came forward. The judge agreed, and prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia reopened Constand's 2005 complaint against Cosby in 2015 — just months before the statute of limitations to arrest him would have expired. Cosby, a once-beloved comedian and actor known as "America's Dad," became the first celebrity convicted of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era. The AP does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims without their permission, which Constand has granted.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Positivity rate should decelerate in next two weeks: Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has fallen by a margin of nearly 55 per cent since early November and it should reduce further in the next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Interacting wit...

10,565 people living with HIV in Mizoram; 78 pc resulted from unsafe sex

More than 78 per cent of HIVAIDS cases in Mizoram, which has the highest prevalence of the disease in the country, resulted from unprotected sex, though a free condom campaign has been running in the state for years, an official said on Tue...

Election Commission will take final call on assembly polls in J-K: Sharma

The Election Commission of India will take a final call on holding the first assembly polls after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, state election commissioner K K Sharma said on Tuesday. It will not be appropria...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020