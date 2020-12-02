Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina cops search office of 2nd doctor in Maradona case

The investigation into Diego Maradona's death continued Tuesday with police raids on the office and home of the psychiatrist who cared for the soccer star and is being investigated for possible medical negligence.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 02-12-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 06:28 IST
Argentina cops search office of 2nd doctor in Maradona case

The investigation into Diego Maradona's death continued Tuesday with police raids on the office and home of the psychiatrist who cared for the soccer star and is being investigated for possible medical negligence. By order of the attorney general's office of San Isidro, officers entered an apartment used by Agustina Cosachov for consultations in Buenos Aires, while another group of police searched her private home.

“The prosecutor let me know that her medical behaviors are being investigated,” psychiatrist Vadim Mischanchuk told reporters. “These are routine measures, as is the case in all the causes of a patient's death, to reconstruct his medical history.” Cosachov was part of a medical team that treated Maradona after he underwent surgery for bleeding on the brain in early November. The 60-year-old former player died last Wednesday of heart attack at a house in a gated community of Buenos Aires where he was living during his rehabilitation. Investigators determined no violence was involved in the case, but the prosecutor initiated an investigation into possible medical negligence that have led to Maradona's death, which caused an outpouring of emotion across Argentina and among soccer fans around the globe.

Maradona suffered a series of medical problems, some due to excesses of drugs and alcohol. He was reportedly near death in 2000 and 2004. In a statement released through her lawyer, Cosachove said, “There is peace of mind on my part about the medical decisions I made.” Police are also investigating neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who cared for Maradona in recent months and participated with other specialists in the brain operation in November. Officers also raided his home and office Sunday and took medical records of Maradona as well as computers, hard drives and cellphones.

In a statement, Luque described Maradona as a difficult patient to treat but said he tried to help him at all times. “Diego hated doctors. He hated psychologists, he hated everybody involved in health. Diego needed help, there was no way of getting through to him. He had autonomy, he decided on his health,” Luque said. “Responsible for what? We all did the best we could. All of us."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans for first COVID vaccines as pandemic deaths surge again

Top U.S. health officials announced plans on Tuesday to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December, as nationwide deaths hit the highest number for a single day in six months. Some 20 million people could b...

Tennis Australia needs five years to recover from pandemic

Tennis Australia TA expects to exhaust most of its A80 million 59.01 million reserves to maintain funding to the sport as it deals with significant costs in staging the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic. TA boss Craig Tiley said ...

FOREX-Dollar hovers near 2-1/2 low as traders eye U.S. stimulus talks

The dollar stayed near a 2 12-year low on Wednesday as investors cautiously eyed developments in talks about further fiscal stimulus from the United States, while risk currencies held onto gains on improving risk appetite. Against major cur...

US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

The Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well as a related plot to offer a hefty political contribution in exchange for clemency, according to a court document ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020