Jennifer Aniston resumes shooting for second season of 'The Morning Show'

Actor Jennifer Aniston resumed shooting for the second season of her Emmy-award winning series 'The Morning Show' on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:18 IST
Actor Jennifer Aniston . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Jennifer Aniston resumed shooting for the second season of her Emmy-award winning series 'The Morning Show' on Tuesday (local time). The 'Friends,' actor shared several pictures from the sets of the show on her Instagram stories including a picture of herself wearing a clear face shield as a precautionary measure against Covid.

The SAG-award-winning actor is seen wearing an ivory black jumpsuit with matching glasses in the picture. "Back to work @ Themorningshow," she wrote along with the picture.

Aniston shared another picture of one of her crew members wearing a headphone that had a curse word written over it addressed to COVID-19. "I love my crew @Themorningshow," the 51-year-old actor wrote alongside of the picture that she posted on her Instagram stories.

Another picture captures a plain sheet of paper with a lipstick imprint on it kept on Aniston's make-up brushes. The shoot of the Apple TV's show was halted back in March amid the growing health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

