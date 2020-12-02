Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan tease 'Bhabhi' song from 'Coolie No 1'

Left Menu
By sharing stills and clips from their upcoming comedy-drama, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Wednesday teased the song 'Bhabhi' from 'Coolie No. 1.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:03 IST
Picture shared by Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Kedarnath' star took to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring Varun among many coolies where he is seen shaking a leg amid a railway junction. The 'Student Of The Year' star is seen holding Sara's photograph as he waits for her at the station.

Captioning the video Sara wrote, "Coolie ke Dil ko lagane Chabi.Aa rahi hai kal subah Bhabi .#TeriBhabhi song out tomorrow! Time for fun, forget all sorrow!!" Varun too shared the same video on the photo-sharing platform and teased the fun and catchy tune.

Sara also shared some stills from the song that features the cut out of herself in glam avatars at a railway station, amid which the lead stars Varun and Sara strike a pose for the lens. Along with the photograph, Khan noted, "Sara ka Coolie, Coolie Ki Sara.Hamesha hand in Haath.Chahe ho morning, din ya Raat .Ab Raju aur Sare Sara ke Saath. Aap bhi gao, nacho, maze karo. Yeh hui na Baat.Bhabi song out tomorrow!!"

On Saturday, Varun and Sara dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1' in a live event. After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun with his father. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

'Coolie No. 1' will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara in the place of Karisma Kapoor. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others. (ANI)

