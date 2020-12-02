Aahana Kumra earns nomination at Asian Academy Creative Awards for role in 'Marzi'

Left Menu
After megastar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on actor Aahana Kumra for her pathbreaking performance in Voot's crime thriller 'Marzi', the young actor has now marked another milestone by earning herself a nomination at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards in the 'Best Actress In A Leading Role' category.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:46 IST
Aahana Kumra. Image Credit: ANI

After megastar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on actor Aahana Kumra for her pathbreaking performance in Voot's crime thriller 'Marzi', the young actor has now marked another milestone by earning herself a nomination at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards in the 'Best Actress In A Leading Role' category. The 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actor has been nominated along with actors from across the world. The winners of the Awards will be announced on December 4, hence there's a lot of excitement amongst her fans.

In the show 'Marzi', Kumra played the role of Sameera Chauhan, a teacher who accuses a surgeon of rape post a dinner date. Kumra has received appreciation for her acting skills in the web series from critics and audiences alike. Ecstatic about the big nomination, Kumra said, "It's such an honour for me to be able to represent my country on a global platform. Marzi is such a special show and I will always be grateful for the amount of love people have given me for my performance."

She said that she is excited about the big day and it would be the best feeling in the world to get lauded for her work at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. "It's every actor's dream and I am totally looking forward to it," she added. Streaming on the OTT platform Voot Select, 'Marzi' stars Aahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles. It is based on the novel 'Liar' which is written by the BAFTA and Emmy nominated Jack and Harry Williams. (ANI)

