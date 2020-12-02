Left Menu
Ashley Graham reveals friendship with Jennifer Aniston began over Instagram DMs

During a recent virtual appearance in a chat show, model Ashley Graham revealed that she took the first step to build a friendship with actor Jennifer Aniston.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:07 IST
Ashley Graham reveals friendship with Jennifer Aniston began over Instagram DMs
Ashley Graham (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

During a recent virtual appearance in a chat show, model Ashley Graham revealed that she took the first step to build a friendship with actor Jennifer Aniston. According to Fox News, the 33-year-old model appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' and discussed how she and the 'Friends' star became pals.

Graham revealed, "Well, I slid into her DMs first, but Jennifer Aniston and I definitely have lots of convos. We love to root for each other." She added: "She's amazing."

The 51-year-old star Aniston isn't the only superstar that Graham has been in touch with lately, as she recalled Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is one of the first celebrities to admit they are a fan of Graham's. The star said excitedly, "I love her. We worked out at the same gym before quarantine and I would see her at the gym and she always remembered my name. I still am, to this day, just shocked, but I love her so much."

As per Fox News, the final star she dished on was Lilly Singh, who she once spoke with on her podcast 'Pretty Big Deal.' Graham said that the 32-year-old comedian, Singh was not at all what she expected the late-night host to be.

The model said, "On her Instagram and her YouTube, she's very out there, very crazy. But when I was interviewing her, she was very quiet and very reserved. It was nice to see a different side of her." As reported by Fox News, Graham also discussed her appearance at a Fendi fashion show in September, her first time back on the runway since welcoming her son, Isaac, in January.

The "strangest part" of the event, she said on the show, was the lack of face masks, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and suggestions from health officials to wear such personal protective equipment. Recalling the event, Graham said, "It was probably the touch-ups backstage when a lot of the models didn't have masks on and here we are getting our lips touched-up. It was a little bit weird, thinking about how we go from wearing a mask 24/7 to now, I'm just walking a runway without a mask."

The model said she had to "have a conversation with" herself about staying safe. "Everybody was safe and everybody did what they had to do," she explained. (ANI)

