Peaky Blinders Season 6 can return with Tom Hardy, Gaite Jansen, Julia Roberts

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is officially renewed and fans are highly excited as they will get it on the screens soon. Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively, will join Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders Season 6.

You will be glad to know that Peaky Blinders Season 7 is also virtually confirmed. According to Deadline, during the premiere of Season 5, the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons.

"I'm planning to keep the story going until the first air raid siren of the Second World War. Then it will be a true story of a family between the wars. That will involve Peaky Blinder Season 6 and Season 7. I'm pretty close to completing Season 6 in terms of scripts, and then we'll shoot that, and then I will embark on Season 7. And then, if the energy is still continuing to grow, and the feeling around the world is still so positive, then we'll think about how the story can continue in other forms," Steven Knight opined, Entertainment Weekly noted.

You can remember how Peaky Blinders Season 5 completed with cliffhanger portraying Tommy holding a gun to his head. The series director, Anthony Bryne said that Peaky Blinders Season 6 would pick up from where Season 5 ended.

"It picks up directly. So, the very first image you will see will be back in that field. Tommy (by Cillian Murphy), with a gun to his head. Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment - it's great," Anthony Byrne said.

The imminent Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is expected to take fans to Tommy's backstory. If this happens on the screen, the viewers will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

Will fans see Gaite Jansen in Peaky Blinders Season 6? The director Anthony Bryne is willing to bring back Gaite Jansen's character Princess Tatiana Petrovna from Season 3. She was first seen on-screen after being brought to the Shelby's by Sergeant Moss of the Birmingham Police.

On the other hand, the returning Julia Roberts is highly expected in Peaky Blinders Season 6. However, her returning is yet to be confirmed. When Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance (as Gina Gray's mom), he said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance.

The returning of Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons is also expected in the imminent season. He was the leader of a Jewish gang in Camden Town. The viewers thought he was killed the finale of fourth season. Fans are hopeful he may have a permanent returning to the crime drama series as he was seen for a short moment in the previous season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

